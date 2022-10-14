Vulikijapani and Sadrugu to debut for Bati

Taniela Sadrugu [Source: Fiji Bati]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati has named its side to face Australia in its first Rugby League World Cup match on Sunday.

Three new players are in the match-day 17 which includes Mitieli Vulikijapani, former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu and Jowasa Drodrolagi.

Hull FC winger Vulikijapani replaces Mikaele Ravalawa on the wing while Sadrugu and Drodrolagi are part of the interchange.

Eight NRL players are in the starting 13 which includes Panthers trio Viliame Kikau, Sunia Turuva and Apisai Koroisau along with Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, captain Kevin Naiqama, Brandon Wakeham, and Tui Kamikamica.



King Vuniyayawa, Siua Wong, Sitiveni Moceidreke and Lama Manuel-Liolevave complete the starting lineup.



Penioni Tagituimua and Ben Nakubuwai are the other players that’ll come off the bench while Netane Masima has been named as the 18th player.



The Bati takes on the Kangaroos on Sunday at 6:30am.



