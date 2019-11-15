Vodafone Trophy sponsorship intact

The Fiji National Rugby League board has confirmed that sponsorship for the Vodafone Trophy is still intact.

This comes after concerns were raised by the Fiji Secondary School rugby league board on the availability of sponsors in relation to the overall winner of the competition.

However, FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says major sponsor Vodafone has released the full funding towards the event and sponsorship is still secured.

“I can confirm the Vodafone Trophy competition sponsorship is still intact and the funding meant for this particular event has been dispersed by Vodafone.”

Natabe also clarified that declaring the overall winner of the competition does not require any sponsorship as it is an internal matter which will be decided upon by the FSSRL and the FNRL.

All decisions on the declared winner of the Vodafone Trophy and other matters will be discussed by both associations when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.