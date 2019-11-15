V’landys downplays health risk of NRL return

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has played down the health risk of the NRL’s return to the players saying there is only a “one in 10,000 chance” of players catching coronavirus.

The ARL Boss says this if players conform to the NRL’s strict biosecurity measures.

The NRL will take the next step toward a May 28 restart when the 16 clubs are briefed on the biosecurity guidelines.

Provided if players are satisfied, training is expected to resume by Tuesday.

V’landys said he was confident that players would adhere to the guidelines despite the poor example set by social isolation breaches of high-profile players last week, saying the consequences would be “immense”.

The NRL gained further momentum when Queensland teams were given the green light by their state government to train and play at home while the Warriors were cleared by Australian Border Force to enter the country from home city Auckland.