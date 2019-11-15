Home

Rugby League

Viliame Kikau back for grand finale

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 18, 2020 3:55 pm
Viliame Kikau [Source: Penrith Panthers]

Fijian International Viliame Kikau will feature for Penrith Panthers in the grand finale against Melbourne Storms next week.

Kikau was suspended and did not feature in the clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

Kikau will slot back into the second row, knocking Kurt Capewell back to the bench.

Meanwhile, Panthers fans can breathe a sigh of relief with confirmation that star hooker Apisai Koroisau is fine after picking up a shoulder injury on Saturday.

 

