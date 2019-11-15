Viliame Kikau back for grand finale

Fijian International Viliame Kikau will feature for Penrith Panthers in the grand finale against Melbourne Storms next week.

Kikau was suspended and did not feature in the clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

Kikau will slot back into the second row, knocking Kurt Capewell back to the bench.

Meanwhile, Panthers fans can breathe a sigh of relief with confirmation that star hooker Apisai Koroisau is fine after picking up a shoulder injury on Saturday.