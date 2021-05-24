Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Veteran Benji Marshall eager to play again next season

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 12:15 pm
Benji Marshall [Source: nine.com.au]

Rugby league star Benji Marshall insists he may play again next season.

The veteran five-eighth has not made any decision to end his illustrious 19-year career in Sunday night’s grand final.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett indicated after the Rabbitohs qualified for the grand final that Marshall was set to bow out in the premiership decider against Penrith.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the 36-year-old, who will make his second grand final appearance 16 seasons after leading Wests Tigers to the 2005 premiership, told nrl.com he felt like he could continue.

Marshall’s Rabbitohs will play Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: nrl.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.