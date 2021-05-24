Veteran Benji Marshall eager to play again next season

Rugby league star Benji Marshall insists he may play again next season.

The veteran five-eighth has not made any decision to end his illustrious 19-year career in Sunday night’s grand final.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett indicated after the Rabbitohs qualified for the grand final that Marshall was set to bow out in the premiership decider against Penrith.

However, the 36-year-old, who will make his second grand final appearance 16 seasons after leading Wests Tigers to the 2005 premiership, told nrl.com he felt like he could continue.

Marshall’s Rabbitohs will play Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers on Sunday at 8:30pm.

