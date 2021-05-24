Home

Rugby League

Vatuwaliwali signs with Utah Warriors

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 12:17 pm
Jone Vatuwaliwali [Source: warriors]

Two-time Fiji Secondary School Deans winner Jone Vatuwaliwali has signed with Utah Warriors for the Major League Rugby season next year.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student won the Deans in 2017 and 2018 and represented Suva in two Skipper Cup seasons.

In 2019 he was named for the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors squad.

Article continues after advertisement

He won the Under 21 best player award in the local Radradra 7s tournament in the same year.

The Major League Rugby Season kicks off on the 5th of February.

