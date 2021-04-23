Home

Rugby League

Vatuvei revealed as sportsman on drug charges

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 9:40 pm
Manu Vatuvei [Source: Fox Sports]

Former rugby league star Manu Vatuvei has been revealed as the sportsman facing methamphetamine charges.

The former New Zealand, Mate Ma’a Tonga and Warriors player is charged with possessing and supplying methamphetamine.

Vatuvei who was known as ‘The Beast” in his playing days has denied the charges, which were laid in December 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Media reports in New Zealand reveal Vatuvei has had a long fight to keep his identity a secret, but yesterday revealed himself as the “sportsman” charged, 48 hours ahead of the deadline for him to take his fight to the Court of Appeal.

Vatuvei played 226 games for the Warriors, 29 tests for the New Zealand and twice for Tonga, he could be jailed for life if convicted

Vatuvei’s bid for name suppression was rejected in 2020 and then at the High Court last month.

He etired from professional rugby league due to injury in 2017.

Vatuvei was charged alongside two others and they are set to go to trial later this year.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

