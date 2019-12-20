Valentine Holmes in Maroons 2020 squad

A full strength Queensland Maroons squad has been named for the 2020 State of Origin series.

Head Coach Kevin Walters has broken his usual trend of naming only an emerging players’ for pre-season camp for the summer, instead naming every Origin representative who took part in the 2019 campaign to join a host of rising hopefuls pushing for a debut next year.

The exits of Will Chambers (Japanese rugby) and Matt Gillett (retirement) leaves a further hole in the Maroons’ experience factor, which has significantly dropped over the past three years.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, Queensland had lost 253 games of Origin experience following the retirements of Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Greg Inglis, Darius Boyd, Sam Thaiday and Nate Myles.

But the biggest news for the Maroons is the return of Valentine Holmes from the NFL.

Holmes is included in the group with the Cowboys recruit set to push for a spot in the backs alongside the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Corey Oates and Dane Gagai.

Of the 33 men squad, 10 are yet to make their Origin debut.

2020 QUEENSLAND STATE OF ORIGIN SQUAD

Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Daly Cherry-Evans, Kurt Capewell, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Thomas Flegler, Jake Friend, Dane Gagai, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Corey Horsburgh, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, Ethan Lowe, Reed Mahoney, Moses Mbye, Josh McGuire, Anthony Milford, Michael Morgan, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Cameron Munster, Dylan Napa, Corey Norman, Corey Oates, Joe Ofahengaue, Josh Papalii, Kalyn Ponga, Phillip Sami, Jadyn Su’A, Jarrod Wallace, Christian Welch.

