Valemei’s hit is number two most-watched NRL tackle

Fiji-born winger Semi Valemei’s bone-rattling hit on AJ Brimson during this season’s NRL is the second most-watched tackles of 2022.

Valemei knocked the Titans big man out of his shorts during their clash in March.

It went on to be the tackle of the week in round three of the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

The tackle even gained reaction from America with James Dator who write for US sports site SB Nation labelling Valemei’s contact as the best tackle of all time, regardless of sport.

Australian swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler was appreciative of the extra publicity as Brimson’s pair of pink jocks were exposed in the contact.