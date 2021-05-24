Home

Rugby League

Valemei to start for Raiders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 12:11 pm
Semi Valemei will start on the wing for the Canberra Raiders in round one of the NRL this weekend.

A throat injury saw Valemei miss out on the last three rounds of the 2021 season.

A throat injury saw Valemei miss out on the last three rounds of the 2021 season.

Other Fijians playing this weekend include Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau for the Panthers.

Mikaele Ravalawa is on for the Dragons while Waqa Blake will run out with the Eels.

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya will start for Warriors.

Round one of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

This match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Friday at 7pm the Riders meet the Sharks while Broncos play Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday beginning with the Roosters taking on the Knights at 4pm, Warriors meet Dragons at 6.30pm and West Tigers battle Storm at 8.35pm.

