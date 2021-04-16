Valemei to return soon

Fijian-born Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei is expected to make his return for the side either in round eight or nine of the NRL.

The 22-year-old has not been in action in the last few rounds after pulling a hamstring.

The club’s official website reports, the Vanua Levu lad is recovering well and he is expected to return in one or two weeks’ time.

The Raiders after suffering a heavy defeat to the Panthers in round six, will be out for a strong comeback.

Ricky Stuart’s men will face the Cowboys on Sunday at 9.35pm.

Meanwhile, round 7 starts tonight with the Panthers taking on the Knights at 9.50.