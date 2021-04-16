Home

Rugby League

Valemei to return soon

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 12:27 pm

Fijian-born Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei is expected to make his return for the side either in round eight or nine of the NRL.

The 22-year-old has not been in action in the last few rounds after pulling a hamstring.

The club’s official website reports, the Vanua Levu lad is recovering well and he is expected to return in one or two weeks’ time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Raiders after suffering a heavy defeat to the Panthers in round six, will be out for a strong comeback.

Ricky Stuart’s men will face the Cowboys on Sunday at 9.35pm.

Meanwhile, round 7 starts tonight with the Panthers taking on the Knights at 9.50.

