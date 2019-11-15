Valemei to make ninth outing for Raiders tonight

Canberra star Semi Valemei will make his ninth outing for the Raiders tonight at Sydney Cricket Ground as they take on the Roosters at 8.50pm in round two of the NRL finals.

Valemei will have his daughter’s name ‘Rosi’ crawled on his right wrist.

Visa restrictions, and the chance he might not be let back into Australia under current pandemic protocols, mean Valemei doesn’t know when he will get to meet his daughter for the first time.

The Raiders play Roosters at 8:50pm today and tomorrow the Rabbitohs takes on the Eels at the same time.

Both matches will be aired live on FBC Sports.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers next week for a place in the grand final.