Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Valemei scores for Raiders

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 8:05 am
[Source: NRL.com]

Semi Valemei scored a try for the Raiders to help in its epic 24-19 win over the Sharks at GIO Stadium last night.

Marking Jack Wighton’s 200th game, he grabbed the opening try of the night and played a key role in the match-winner as the game went to the wire in a pulsating second half.

After dominating possession for the opening eight minutes the Raiders capitalised through Wighton, combining down the left side with Nick Cotric to post the opening four-pointer.

Article continues after advertisement

Some of the gloss was taken off the Green Machine’s flying start with hooker Josh Hodgson forced from the field inside the first 10 minutes with a knee injury.

Winger Semi Valemei grabbed Canberra’s second try in the 17th minute and the home side was out to a 12-0 lead.

A mistake by by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad handed the Sharks good field position and Blayke Brailey capitalised with a sharp try from the scrumbase which revived memories of Ben Barba’s four-pointer in the club’s 2016 grand final triumph.
Just as the Sharks looked to be getting back into the contest it was Canberra who struck on the stroke of half-time when Tom Starling laid on a try for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad with a pinpoint grubber.

Trailing 18-6 the Sharks had to be next to score and it was fullback William Kennedy who obliged, turning on the afterburners to finish off good lead-up work by Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan in the 50th minute.

The Sharks’ new halves pairing were at it again four minutes later when they combined to put back-rower Teig Wilton across and Hynes’ conversion levelled the scores at 18-18.

With seven minutes to go and the game in the balance it was Moylan who stepped up, nailing his first field goal in six years to put the Sharks ahead 19-18.

The Raiders composed themselves and came up with a barnstorming try to Hudson Young to send the crowd into a frenzy before the Sharks launched one final raid only for Matt Ikuvalu to be denied by desperation Raiders defence in the left corner.

In another NRL match, Broncos defeated Rabbitohs 11-4.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.