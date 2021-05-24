Home

Rugby League

Valemei scores as Raiders mount record comeback against Titans

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2022 3:06 am
[Source: Fox Sports]

Dubbed in last night’s clash “The Missile”, Semi Valemei put on a hard-hitting performance to help the Raiders stun the Titans 24-22 at GIO Stadium.

Canberra trailed 22-nil five minutes before halftime but piled on five unanswered tries to snatch a remarkable win, with five-eighth Jack Wighton leading the way.

The Titans were in total control in the first half but a try on the stroke of halftime to Valemei gave Canberra fans hope.

Article continues after advertisement

Wighton and hooker Tom Starling sparked the comeback, while Valemei and fellow centre Matt Timoko had strong second-half performances in both attack and defence.

The victory equals the biggest comeback in Canberra’s history as they snatched the win from the Titans.

[Source: NRL.com]

