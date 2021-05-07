Valemei longs to meet daughter for the first time

Millions of people around the world are facing the repercussions of COVID-19, however, for the Canberra Raiders Fijian winger Semi Valemei, the impact has been felt even more.

In September last year, the 22 year old became a dad but he still hasn’t had the chance to meet his daughter Rosi since she was born.

Speaking to the Raiders media team Valemei says he isn’t sure when he’ll get the chance to see his daughter.

During Valemei’s breakout season in which he was named the club’s Rookie of the Year, his family and friends would climb a mountain to get service on a mobile phone and would huddle around it to watch Semi play.

He says he bought them a TV and now they can just watch them from home.

Filling in for the injured Jordan Rapana, Valemei made his own successful return from a hamstring injury with devastating effect.

The winger ran for 120 running meters and made six tackle breaks as he gave the Bulldogs’ defense a hard time.

After tasting victory last weekend against the Bulldogs, Valemei will be looking for a positive result again against the Melbourne Storm.

He has been named to start again on the wing against the defending champions on Saturday at 9:35pm.

Meanwhile, at 9:50 tonight, the Cowboys hosts the Knights in the opening match of round 12 of the NRL.