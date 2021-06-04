Home

Rugby League

Valemei back for Raiders

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 12:25 pm
Semi Valemei

Fijian winger Semi Valemei is back on the wing for Canberra Raiders in tomorrow’s NRL round 14 clash with Brisbane Broncos.

The Raiders are aiming for three consecutive wins over the Broncos for the first time since 1994-95.

Bailey Simonsson replaces Caleb Aekins at fullback while Josh Papalii returns from suspension at prop and Joseph Tapine makes his comeback on the interchange for Canberra.

Article continues after advertisement

Valemei and his Raiders side will play Broncos tomorrow at 9.35pm.

Tonight the Sea Eagles face Cowboys at 8pm then Sharks takes on the Panthers at 9.55pm.

