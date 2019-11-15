Valemei and Kikau in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau with Fijian born Raiders winger Semi Valemei have been named in the NRL’s round 19 team of the week.

Kikau received the most votes for best performing second-rower in round 19 with 2,108 votes.

Valemei received a total of 1162 votes, coming in second to Storm’s winger Josh Addo-Carr who totaled 2871 votes scooping the best performing wing of round 19.

Kikau and the Panthers will face the Bulldogs on Saturday at 5pm while Valemei and the Raiders will take on the Sharks at 7.30pm.

The third match on Saturday will feature the West Tigers battling Maika Sivo and the Eels at 9.35pm.

You can watch the West Tigers vs Eels match live on FBC Sports.

Round 20 of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with the Broncos meeting the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

Two games will be played on Friday night starting with the Titans meeting the Knights at 8pm, followed by the Roosters facing the Rabbitohs at 9.55 and this match will also be shown live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Warriors take on the Sea Eagles at 4pm before the Dragons wrap up round 20 against the Storm at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]