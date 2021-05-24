Home

Valemei and Kamikamica to miss clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 5:38 pm
[File Photo]

Fijian Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei is expected to miss the next two rounds of the NRL.

Valemei is not in the lineup for tomorrow’s Raiders clash with defending champions the Melbourne Storm.

The Raiders have confirmed in a club statement that Valemei will miss one or two weeks due to a throat injury.

Another Fijian Tui Kamikamica has also not been named in the Storm’s match-day 17 while Isaac Lumelume is on the reserves for the Melbourne side.

The Storm will host the Raiders at 9:50pm tomorrow at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Meanwhile, round 22 will now be played in revised venues.

The NRL has looked to lessen the load on Suncorp Stadium and Cbus Super Stadium with matches to be played at the Brisbane and Gold Coast venues as well as Townsville, Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast this week.

