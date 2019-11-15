‘Underdone’ Williams won’t solve $4M injury crisis as Roosters return plan is revealed

Sonny Bill Williams says he won’t be ready to take to the field anytime soon.

The Roosters’ casualty ward is filled to the rafters with Luke Keary, Boyd Cordner and Angus Crichton only a fraction of their injured stars.

Williams, 35, has completed his two weeks in self-isolation but said he won’t be able to soothe the woes.

Article continues after advertisement

The returning cross-code superstar admits his mind is ready to compete, but his body isn’t.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the NRL today starting with the Sharks against the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meet the Cowboys at 7.30pm and at 9.35pm the Raiders play the Broncos.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Cowboys match live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played tomorrow with the Knights facing the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the Bulldogs battles the West Tigers at 6.05pm.