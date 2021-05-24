Two week one NRL finals live on FBC Sports

Two NRL week one finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC’s free to air channel this weekend.

The Eels/Knights and Panthers/Rabbitohs matches will air live on FBC Sports channel while there will be delayed coverage for the other two games.

You can watch Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers taking on Taane Milne and the Rabbitohs live at 9:05pm on Saturday as well as Waqa Blake’s Eels and Knights game at 6:05pm on Sunday.

In other week one finals, Tui Kamikamica and Isaac Lumelume’s Storm will meet the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm on Friday while the Roosters play the Titans at 7:40pm on Saturday.

The delayed coverage of the Storm/Sea Eagles match is on Saturday at 7:30pm Roosters/Titans at 4pm on Sunday.