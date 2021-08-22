Home

Rugby League

Two venues for this weeks round of games

NRL
August 4, 2021 1:13 pm
[Source: NRL]

The NRL has announced a revised draw for round 21 with all games to be played at two venues.

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast will be hosts for round 21.

With the lockdown in South-East Queensland extended until the end of the week, the NRL needed to make the changes as part of the level-4+ biosecurity protocols in place to ensure the competition can keep running.

Article continues after advertisement

Thursday night’s Knights v Broncos game was originally scheduled to be played on the Sunshine Coast while Sunday afternoon’s Bulldogs v Wests Tigers clash had been set down for Redcliffe but both fixtures have been transferred.

Knights and Broncos will play first tomorrow at 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium.

