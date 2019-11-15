Two RKS teams advanced to the nationals

Ratu Kadavulevu School will be a force to be reckoned with come the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national play-off this weekend.

Two Lodoni teams have advanced into the nationals, the under 15 and the under 17 side.

South/Eastern zone president Naisa Cama commended the schools effort and dubbed the team as the pride of the Southern/Eastern zone.

“As I’ve mentioned they have proven to be a force to be reckoned with and they will take the top seeds from the Southern Eastern Zone with our well wishes to represent our zone in the national quarter finals, hopefully going all the way to the grand final”

The national play-offs will be held at Garvey Park, Tavua this weekend.