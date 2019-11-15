Two current and three former Bati reps to clash today

Two current and three former Fiji Bati reps will clash today when the Knights host the Eels in their round nine NRL clash.

The Eels will have current Bati winger Maika Sivo and center Waqa Blake with former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard in their starting lineup.

Former Bati props the Saifiti twins Daniel and Jacob will be running out for the Knights.

New South Wales State of Origin representative Daniel Saifiti is in the starting 13 while his brother Jacob will come off the bench.

The Knights will play the Eels at 6:05pm and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

At 8:30 tonight the Sea Eagles take on Mikaele Ravalawa and the Dragons.

Looking at the results last night, the Panthers hammered the Sharks 56-24, Broncos defeated Bulldogs 26-8 and the Storm managed to beat the Raiders 20-14.