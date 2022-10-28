Tutuvili stays with Silktails

Despite being linked to a French Top 14 club earlier this year, Kaiviti Silktails winger Viliame Tutuvili will spend another season in the Ron Massey Cup under the New South Wales Rugby League competitions.

The Silktails announced today that their best back this year has re-committed to the club in 2023.

The 21year old and from Navosa was a former U-19 captain of the winning Nadroga team.

Tutuvili had an impressive 2season as he was called in to play for the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg squad.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama says he’s over the moon to have Tutuvilli re-sign as he was in demand from French rugby which was well publicized in the media.

Naiqama adds the youngster was also offered a deal with rival club St Mary’s and a pre-season with the Panthers NSW Cup squad.

The former Bati captain says all they could offer Tutuvili is a second season to further develop his game and they’re just so thrilled he’ll be the side again.