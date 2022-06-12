Tutuvili on fire in Ron Massey Cup

Kaiviti Silktails winger Viliame Tutuvili [Source: NSWRL]

Kaiviti Silktails winger Viliame Tutuvili is the leading try-scorer in the New South Wales Rugby League’s Ron Massey Cup.

Tutuvili has scored eight tries from the nine Silktails games this season.

Yesterday he ran in one of the side’s five tries in their 26-30 loss to the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Another Fijian Eaparama Navale is second on the top try-scorers list with seven.

Navale plays for Mounties and they’ll take on the Silktails next Sunday.

Other Kaiviti Silktails players Meli Nasau and Watisoni Waqanisaravi have scored four tires each while Timoci Bola has three registered under his name.

The Silktails are fourth on the RMC table with 10 points from four wins and five losses.