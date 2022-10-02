Turuva to feature in NRL State Championship

Fiji Bati player Sunia Turuva will be in action today for the Panthers in the NRL State Championship.

The championship returns after a lapse of two years to form a part of the grand-final.

Fellow Bati reps, Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo and former rep, Reagan Campbell-Gillard will compete for the NRL premiership.

The match kick-off at 2.20pm before the big dance between the Panthers and Eels at 8.30 tonight.

You can watch the NRL grand-final live on FBC Sports.