Turuva proves himself for Panthers

Rising star Sunia Turuva made his break after featuring for the Penrith Panthers in its pre-season trial match against the Sharks yesterday.

The 19-year-old displayed superb performance, setting up a try in their 34-6 win.

Penrith’s left side was red-hot once the match started to open up with Kurt Falls, Mavrik Geyer, Niwhai Puru, Logan Dixon and Robert Jennings the try-scorers while

Thomas Hazelton was only name on the score-sheet for the Sharks.

After a scoreless half-hour to start which included Braydon Trindall being sin-binned for high contact, Penrith started to hit their straps with two well-worked left-side tries late in the first half.

Geyer added a try-assist early in the second half and a lovely pick-up helped Dixon to a four-pointer in the 56th minute before Hazelton crashed over next to the sticks to get the Sharks on the board with a quarter of the game to go.

Jennings got on the board after some lovely lead-up work from Sunia Turuva and William Fakatoumafi before Niwkai Puru iced the win with his double after the siren off a pass from his brother Hohepa.

The NRL season will officially begin next month.