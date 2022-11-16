Turuva makes RLWC best 17

Sunia Turuva

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is part of the Rugby League World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Turuva is the only Bati player in the best 17.

The Saunaka man was on fire for the national side in his first World Cup and is expected to feature many more times for Fiji.

Voted for by a selected specialist panel comprising of former players, ambassadors and members of the media, the team consist of 13 players in position along with four interchanges.

Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr has been electric for the Kangaroos, crossing the whitewash an incredible 12 times so far at RLWC2021.

Addo-Carr is joined by fellow Aussies Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, and Harry Grant.

For Samoa, their talisman Jarome Luai makes the Team of the Tournament, as well as semi-final hero Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Tim Lafai, and captain Junior Paulo.

Edwin Ipape from PNG also makes the cut with Keaon Koloamatangi of Tonga as well as England’s pair George Williams and Tom Burgess.

The World Cup final will be held at 4am on Sunday.