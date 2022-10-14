Turuva a player to watch at RLWC

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is one of the young players expected to light up this year’s Rugby League World Cup according to the NRL.

Turuva has been labelled as one of players to watch for Fiji, having made an impression in his Test debut for the Bati earlier this year against Papua New Guinea.

Four players who started with the Kaiviti Silktails have earned selection in the squad for the match against Australia in the likes of Jowasa Drodrolagi, Pio Seci, Penioni Tagituimu and Vuate Karawalevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Other young players who can make a name for themselves at the World Cup are Australia’s, Jeremiah Nanai, Pat Carrigan and Nathan Cleary.

The Bati faces Australia at 6:30am on Sunday.