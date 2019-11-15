Turbo hobbled as injury-hit Sea Eagles claw their way past Raiders

Manly star Tom Trbojevic faces a stint on the sidelines after he was one of three Sea Eagles who failed to finish their courageous 14-6 win over Canberra on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles lost five-eighth Dylan Walker (ankle) and centre Brad Parker (HIA) during the first five minutes before Trbojevic injured a hamstring midway through the second half.

Early reports indicated Trbojevic may miss as many as six weeks. Scans in the coming days will determine the severity of the injury.

Despite the series of setbacks, a Manly side that was already without powerhouse prop Martin Taupau took care of an out-of-sorts Raiders side to solidify their spot in the top eight.

After their early setbacks and with Lachlan Croker at five-eighth and Jack Gosiewski in the centres, the Sea Eagles had the better of the opening 40 minutes.

Tom Trbojevic (13th) and Tevita Funa (36th) scored the tries that set the platform for a confidence-boosting win over the 2020 grand finalists.