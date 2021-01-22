Home

Rugby League

Tuqiri backs Tuivasa-Sheck

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 6:10 am
Lote Tuqiri says Warriors NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is "the perfect candidate" to make a successful transition to rugby union.[pic:Fox Sports]

Fiji born and former dual international Lote Tuqiri says Warriors NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is “the perfect candidate” to make a successful transition to rugby union.

However, Tuqiri, a former Kangaroo and Wallaby believes the Warriors fullback won’t walk into an All Blacks jersey because of the abundance of talent coming out of New Zealand’s rugby factory.

Reports out of Australia have tipped Tuivasa-Sheck to turn his back on league at the end of this season and join the Blues and New Zealand Rugby with an eye to making the All Blacks squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuqiri, who played against a young Tuivasa-Sheck when he was starting out his career at the Roosters in 2013 says the Warriors fullback is an “unbelievable athlete”.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Tuqiri says he thinks with a little bit of work, just with rules and positional play Tuivasa-Sheck would have no problem with the transition.

The Namatakula villager from Nadroga who started with league before turning to rugby and then going back to the NRL, says Tuivasa-Sheck will be up against a lot of talent for an All Blacks jumper.

[Source:Fox Sports]

