Rugby League

Tunimakubu to join Cowboys academy

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 12:33 pm
Gabriel Tunimakubu [left] with his dad Sevuloni Tabua

Young Gabriel Tunimakubu is slowly reaping the fruits of his hard work after being called to join the North Queensland Cowboys Academy in Australia.

The 16-year-old was scouted by the club during the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League games while he was playing for Queen Victoria School.

Tunimakubu says it’s a dream come true and the Naqeledamu, Tailevu youngster adds he has bigger plans.

“Just to experience more on the field and also inside the classroom especially from the coach and the experienced players that are already in the club”.

His dad is former Tailevu and Naitasiri prop, Sevuloni Tabua, who has been guiding him.

Tabua says he’s proud of his son’s achievement.

“I’ll just try to show him the right pathway, with the right coaches, the right type of training, games and what not, to get himself ready before he goes abroad”.

Tunimakubu will be leaving with another scholarship recipient Mosese Luveitasau Junior at the end of the year.

