Rugby League

Tuivasa-Sheck done with Warriors

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 5:13 pm
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s time at the Warriors is over.

The club has announced that Tuivasa-Sheck will return home from Australia on Thursday.

RTS will take the the opportunity to return while there is the seven-day window for Kiwis before the trans-Tasman bubble closes completely.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors captain will switch to rugby union with Auckland in the national provincial championship later this year.

Next year he will join the Blues in Super Rugby.

