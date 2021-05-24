Tuivasa-Sheck done with Warriors

Rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s time at the Warriors is over.

The club has announced that Tuivasa-Sheck will return home from Australia on Thursday.

RTS will take the the opportunity to return while there is the seven-day window for Kiwis before the trans-Tasman bubble closes completely.

The Warriors captain will switch to rugby union with Auckland in the national provincial championship later this year.

Next year he will join the Blues in Super Rugby.