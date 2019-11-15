Home

Tuivasa-Sheck charged with grade one shoulder charge

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 28, 2020 3:23 pm
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck [Source: NRL]

Trouble keeps calling for the New Zealand Warriors side with skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck charged with a grade one shoulder charge.

Friday night’s clash against the Storm saw a shoulder charge by Tuivasa-Sheck on Melbourne’s Felise Kaufusi.

The incident occurred on the 61st minute of the Warriors’ 50-6 loss.

Article continues after advertisement

An early guilty plea would see Tuivasa-Sheck sit out a week of play.

It’s understood the Warriors are contemplating fighting the charge.

If the ban sticks the Warriors will be without their best and highest paid player for next week’s clash with the Broncos.

Meanwhile in tonight’s matches the Sea Eagles will face the Sharks in the next hour followed by the Bulldogs taking on West Tigers at 8:30pm.

[Source: NRL]

