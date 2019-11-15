Trojevic stars in Sea Eagles suberp win

The Sea Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 32-6 in a thrilling NRL match last night.

Tom Trbojevic showed why he could one day finish as Manly’s finest ever fullback as he put on show to help the Sea Eagles claim their first win after the lockdown.

Trbojevic scored a double and set up another three tries in Manly’s big win.

In another NRL match played last night, the Newcastle Knights played out a 14-all draw with Penrith Panthers in Campbelltown

Both teams remain undefeated after three rounds, sitting below Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders following the first week back after the Covid-19 lockdown.