Trbojevic's dream return as Manly rout Titans

Tom Trbojevic certainly made up for lost time after missing the opening five games of the season with a dominating performance to anchor Manly’s 36-0 win over the Titans at Mudgee on Saturday.

Trbojevic was everywhere and a part of nearly everything in the opening half, shrugging off the debilitating hamstring injury that sidelined him, to help deliver Manly back-to-back wins for the first time in 2021.

He threw the pass for Brad Parker to crash over for Manly’s first try – coupled with an earlier penalty to Reuben Garrick and the Sea Eagles were up 8-0 after 10 minutes.

Trbojevic handled again in Manly’s second try – this time to Garrick – before he outlasted the clutches of AJ Brimson in a 20-metre bust to cross on his own. Trbojevic hardly had time to catch his breath when two minutes later he got around Ash Taylor to sprint away and put away Jason Saab for his side’s fourth try.