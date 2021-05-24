Trbojevic vows to work on 'disappointing' defense

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic knows he still needs a lot of work on his defense ahead of the State of Origin Two on Sunday.

After scoring three tries for the Sea Eagles, in his first game since terrorizing Queensland when he scored three tries for the Blues in Origin One, he says defense for him is still an issue.

That says a lot about Trbojevic who heads into the match against the Maroons without his brother, Jake in the side and just the fourth game in his rugby league career without his sibling in the team after Jake was ruled out with a hip injury.

While everybody highlights his efforts and skill with the ball in hand, his impact at Manly since coming back from hamstring injury has been how much they’ve improved defensively.

The Sea Eagles conceded 31 points per game in their six outings without him this season, that figure dropping to just 14 points per game since his return.

His form is giving Maroons coach Paul Green nightmares with Queensland accepting they can’t stop Tommy Turbo, all they can do is limit his opportunities by slowing down the momentum of the other 12 men in blue who are on the field at the same time.