Trbojevic to fix his hamstring woes in USA

Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic

NRL star and Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic will head to the USA to work with a reconditioning specialist in a bid to fix his hamstring woes.

This is the same path followed by Rabbitohs and Kangaroos center Latrell Mitchell.

The Sea Eagles announced today that Trbojevic will spend two weeks in Philadelphia under the guidance of Bill Knowles, who successfully helped Mitchell get back on the field after his own hamstring setbacks.

Trbojevic suffered a grade two hamstring strain at training recently with a two-month recovery period expected.

He remains on track for the season opener against the Bulldogs on March 4.

Meanwhile, the 2023 NRL season kicks off on March 2.