Trbojevic out for eight weeks

Manly star Tom Trbojevic will be out for eight weeks during this NRL season after sustaining with a hamstring injury at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday in Manly’s 14-6 win over Canberra.

He’s battled hamstring problems previously and has no idea how this latest one came about.

Initial reports suggested the hamstring tear would rule Trbojevic out for six weeks maximum, but he told the Herald that’s now eight weeks.

It means he will miss more than a third of the Sea Eagles’ season, in which they are fancied to give the premiership a serious shake.

Meanwhile his Manly teammate Dylan Walker also faces six weeks out with a foot injury.

[Source: FOX Sports]