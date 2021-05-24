Home

Trbojevic all set to start for Manly

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 4:15 pm
The Trbojevic brothers [Source: Manly Sea Eagles/Twitter]

Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has been named and will play for the side against West Tigers despite fears he would be ruled out because of a knee injury.

Brad Parker and Jason Saab were casualties out of last week’s loss to Rabbitohs with Ben Trbojevic taking Parker’s centre spot and Reuben Garrick shifting back to the wing.

Haumole Olakau’atu returns from suspension in good timing with Karl Lawton accepting a four-match ban, while Josh Aloiai will return from a shoulder knock.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Luciano Leilua and David Nofoaluma are out for West Tigers and replaced by Alex Seyfarth and Ken Maumalo in the starting side.

Sea Eagles host West Tigers at 5pm on Saturday.

Friday’s clash between Panthers and Eels will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel at 9:55pm.

