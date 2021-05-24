Home

Rugby League

Training becomes intense for Silktails

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 10, 2022 4:07 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails have up the ante in training as they prepare for what awaits this season in the Ron Massey Cup under the New South Wales Rugby League competition.

The young side has been putting in the hard yards over the last few weeks under the guidance of Head Coach Wes Naiqama and Assistant Coach Daryl Millard.

Naiqama says the next few days will be crucial to determine the team’s fitness level.

“A week away from our first trial and so we have really picked up the intensity and what we are doing on the field. It has been good and we are coming along slowly but we are happy with our progress.”

First on the Silktails agenda is the preseason match against the Burleigh Bears next Saturday at Pizzey Park in Gold Coast, Australia.

