Rugby League

Townsville may host NRL grand-final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 12:09 pm

The NRL grand final may be shifted to Townsville if the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Brisbane forces the event to be moved from Suncorp Stadium.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports, the South Sydney-Penrith clash will mark the first decider to be held outside of Sydney, but there are fears it could be shifted again after reports of a third positive COVID case in Brisbane.

Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium has been placed on standby should the Queensland Government call a snap lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

This will deny an expected crowd of more than 50,000 fans in Brisbane from attending the event.

NRL officials and the Queensland Government will remain in dialogue today to discuss next steps.

The grand-final kicks off on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

