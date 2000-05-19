Topline Warriors banned, Nabua Broncos fined

Topline Warrior Club has been banned for two years and Nabua Broncos fined FJD $2,000 following a violent incident that forced the abandonment of their Vodafone Cup match on May 10th.

The Fiji National Rugby League handed down the sanctions after reviewing the Round 8 clash, which was called off in the second half due to a brawl involving players and crowd disturbances.

Topline Warriors received the heaviest punishment, a two-year suspension from all FNRL-sanctioned competitions, due to repeated violent incidents, incitement by spectators, and failure to uphold the spirit of the game.

Nabua Broncos, meanwhile, have been fined and have player No. 8 suspended for three weeks for foul play and participation in the fight.

The FNRL also found that both teams used offensive and abusive language during the match, contributing to the escalation of tensions on and off the field.

