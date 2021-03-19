Top teams qualify for national quarterfinals

It will be an epic battle in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Under-19 quarterfinals as defending champions Queen Victoria School Knights take on Ra High Roosters on Saturday.

The top schools from around the country will face-off in the FSSRL quarters that will be held at Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks in Suva.

Making their first quarterfinal appearance is Nasikawa Knights who will be taking on Nasinu Panthers in the U-19 grade.

In other quarterfinals, RKS Eels will meet Sigatoka Methodist Storm and Lelean Bati faces Ba Provincial Dragons.

FSSRL president Akuila Vute says fans can expect intense competition in all grades respectively.

“We expect the intensity and the physicality as well as the level of skills to go up another level because of the number of weeks that our players have been preparing for the past seven weeks. And we are expecting a good turnout.”

In the Under-15 grade quarterfinals, Nasinu Panthers battles Ra High Roosters, Sukuna Broncos faces Tavua District Rabbitohs, Ba Methodist Saints meets RKS Eels and Ba Provincial Dragons takes on Latianara Raiders.

For the U-17, Marist Storms battles Ra High Roosters, Lelean Bati meets Ba Provincial Dragons, RKS Eels faces Ba Methodist Saints, and Nasinu Panthers take on Natabua Bulldogs.

The FSSRL semifinals will be at Churchill Park in Lautoka next week, while the finals will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva a week after.