Rugby League

Top guns could miss first Origin Series round

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 1:31 pm
[Source: NRL]

A number of top guns could miss the first round of the Ampol State of Origin series.

This as they sustained injuries in the last round of the NRL.

Maroons hooker Harry Grant may be out for four more weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Article continues after advertisement

That may leave him on the sidelines until round 13 – after the Origin sides for Game I in Melbourne have been named and the teams are preparing.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy reveals fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen could be sidelined for three to four more weeks which would rule him out of contention for the NSW side for Origin I on June 9.

The Raiders confirmed yesterday that fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad would require surgery on his neck and was unlikely to play again this season.

Nicoll-Klokstad has not played since injuring his neck in round five but it was initially hoped he would not require surgery.

Titans playmaker Ash Taylor is at least another week away from a return from his hip injury.

Sea Eagles five-eighth Kieran Foran will miss at least a fortnight after scans revealed he suffered a fractured hand during the side’s win over the Broncos.

Meanwhile, round 11 continues today starting with the Rabbitohs battling the Panthers at 4pm and the Eels face the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm.

