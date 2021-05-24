To’o back for preliminary final

Panther’s winger Brian To’o will feature in the preliminary final against the Storm on Saturday.

To’o missed Saturday’s final against the Eels in Mackay due to a “minor ankle complaint”, but the Panthers are hopeful he will make his return in the final.

Halfback Nathan Cleary is managing his shoulder concern but told The Sunday Footy Show that he had “a few bumps and bruises” but should be fine.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleary has said he was not a guaranteed starter.

Storm will face Panthers at 6pm on Sunday and you catch the match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

The Rabbitohs will meet Sea Eagles on Friday but you can catch the delayed coverage of Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles on Sunday at 6pm.