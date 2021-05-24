To’o and Kikau cleared

Panthers duo Brian To’o and Fiji Bati Viliame Kikau have been cleared for tomorrow’s NRL clash.

Star winger To’o makes his return from a foot injury while second-rower Kikau looks good to takes his place after an ankle injury.

Coach Ivan Cleary says the two will take their places in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers face the Storm tomorrow at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Tonight, the Rabbitohs take on the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.