Tonga survives committed PNG Kumuls outfit

[Source: NRL.com]

One of the Rugby League World Cup favorites Mate Ma’a Tonga survived a scare from a committed and determined Papua New Guinea Kumuls side to win 24-18.

The two sides were locked at 18-all with three minutes to play before Rabbitohs second-row Kaeon Koloamatangi scored the winner after the Tongans decided to play the ball in the last tackle instead of kicking it.

Other Tongan tries were scored by Will Penisini, Moeaki Fotuaika and Isaiya Katoa while Rhyse Martin, Lachlan Lam and Dan Russell crossed for PNG.

After trailing 18-6 at the break, the Kumuls showed great courage to fight back and will take plenty of heart from the narrow defeat.

A huge call in the 54th minute when the video referee ruled Kumuls winger Rodrick Tai had failed to ground the ball in the corner after watching several replays.

Only seven penalties were blown in the match as referee Liam Moore let the game flow and both sides played some free-flowing football.

Wales is next for Tonga and PNG faces Cook Islands.