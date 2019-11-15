Home

Rugby League

Tonga Rugby League to appeal expulsion

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 12:01 pm

The Tongan National Rugby League appealed their expulsion by the International Rugby League.

Tonga was expelled by the world rugby league governing body on the 20th of this month.

In a statement, Tonga NRL says the cause and procedures of the expulsion conducted by the IRL can and will be challenged to the very end.

Article continues after advertisement

TNRL says they have done no wrong and what was very surprising of the IRL decision is that the IRL ignored information from the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga.

According to TNRL, a letter was signed by the Prime Minister of Tonga, clearly expressing the government’s approval of and support for the TNRL.

TNRL Chairperson George Koloamatangi says IRL disrespected and blatantly disregarded their Government’s wishes to work together and resolve these issue.

The IRL board has expelled Tonga after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

The TNRL was first suspended since October 2019, after it sacked national head coach Kristian Woolf over disagreements around control and finances, which led players to threaten a boycott of the World Cup 9s and end of season tests.

IRL recommended a package of reforms for the sport in Tonga in December, at the end of a two-month investigation into the operation and governance of the game in the country.

