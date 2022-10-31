Tonga hits record, marking unbeaten run

[Photo: NRL.com]

Tonga recorded its biggest victory yet after taking down Cook Islands 92-10 to qualify into the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

The victory was a record surpassing their previous largest winning margin of 64 points.

In his first game back from a suspension picked up in the NRL finals, Jason Taumalolo scored a double and helped Tonga dominate the middle.

Young Parramatta centre Will Penisini scored four tries and set one up in the win.

🇹🇴 Tonga laid down a marker with a big win over Cook Islands. A big win in Middlesbrough for Tonga, which sets up a quarter-final against Samoa next week! #RLWC2021 | #TONCKI pic.twitter.com/CWiNtNSuMR — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 30, 2022

Tonga has topped their group and move on to play Samoa in a mouthwatering quarterfinal clash.

In other quarter-final clashes, Australia faces Lebanon and New Zealand will face Fiji.